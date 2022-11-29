Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama attorney general sues state’s ethics commission

In its meeting Wednesday, the Alabama Ethics Commission voted there was cause Rickey Stokes...
In its meeting Wednesday, the Alabama Ethics Commission voted there was cause Rickey Stokes violated the Alabama Ethics Acts and referred the complaint to the Alabama attorney general.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Ethics Commission seeking to have one of the commission’s recent advisory opinions overturned.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, involves decisions made in the 2021 ethics cases of former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley and then-Chief of Operations Jennifer Reaves.

According to the suit, Marshall’s office says the Ethics Commission violated the Alabama Administrative Procedures Act by adopting a rule that states it does not have to disclose information or evidence to someone under investigation that could aid in their defense or clear them of any charges.

The suit adds that in adopting the rule, the commission violated the federal Brady rule, which requires such disclosures.

The AG’s office said the commission’s actions now undermine cases the commission may refer to the AG’s office for possible prosecution.

The lawsuit further claims that the commission has started withholding cases that would normally be referred to the AG’s office in response to being publicly questioned over the policy and that instead, the commission has begun imposing its own administrative fines.

In January, Marshall addressed the commission, saying an investigation into the 2021 ethics case of Finley and Reaves found “demonstratively false evidence” and “material misrepresentations of fact.”

Instead of approving the commission’s resolution, Marshall cleared them both of any wrongdoing and took the rare step of stripping the commission’s then-general counsel and a senior investigator from representing the state in legal matters.

The Alabama Ethics Commission has not yet responded to requests for comment on the AG’s lawsuit.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Latest News

Tribute breakfast held Monday in honor of Sen. Richard Shelby
Tribute breakfast held Monday in honor of Sen. Richard Shelby
The unofficial turnout is 38.5%. That number may be close to 40% once all the votes are...
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
No details on how ADOC will review execution protocol
Alabama leaders weigh in on order to halt executions for protocol review