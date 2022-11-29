Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense

The shooting happened as some in a crowd of thousands witnessed the Montana Street chaos only a few feet from the downtown parade route.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday.

“Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense.

The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13 parade.

Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan died.

“I think he was defending not only his life, but also the lives of his friends, one of whom was attacked” Parker said of Lawton.

The shooting happened as some in a crowd of thousands witnessed the Montana Street chaos only a few feet from the downtown parade route.

“Witnesses have told me that multiple shots were fired by multiple people,” Parker said. And he also believes several guns were drawn.

Lawton, who is jailed, has a pretrial hearing scheduled next month when a judge will consider if the case’s merits warrant a grand jury review.

Whether then or at trial, Parker is confident that Lawton will be cleared.

“The truth will set you free,” he said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Latest News

Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach.
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as its next head football coach.
FULL VIDEO: Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as new head football coach
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
AL agrees to stop trying to lethally inject a death row inmate