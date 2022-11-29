Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
By Steve Crocker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After struggling through more drama and fewer wins than fans were hoping for this season, Auburn football has answered the burning question about next season. Hugh Freeze will coach the Tigers in 2023. The university announced the hiring of Freeze Monday afternoon at a salary of $6.5 million over six years.

For fans who had pushed for other big names like Lane Kiffin and Deion Sanders, the Freeze hiring is likely exciting. But one former player is adamant that if Freeze is going to have success next season, he has to include the man who salvaged Tiger Pride this season.

“Coach Cadillac has to be at the table,” says former Defensive Back Adlai Trone who played for three head coaches at Auburn from 1995-1999. “It’s about football. And when you can rally young men around you and get ‘em to execute at that level, and then, you’re talking about a guy that did it without any experience.”

After firing Bryan Harsin last month, Auburn’s brand new president and athletic director made running backs coach Cadillac Williams the team’s interim ,and first Black, head coach. The Tigers responded by winning two of their final four games including upsetting Texas A&M before closing out the season with an Iron Bowl loss to Alabama.

In the process, Williams brought fans who were leaving games early back to the stadium, full of restored pride. That’s why it didn’t take Trone long to return to what Coach Cadillac had done when asked about the first things Coach Freeze needs to do to be successful on the plains.

“Engage the Auburn community. That’s the number one thing, and that’s the number one thing that you get with Coach Cadillac” says Trone. “He knows what Auburn means. He knows what it stands for. Coach Freeze is gonna have to engage in the Auburn community before he does anything. What does the Auburn community want? What do we stand for? What do we need? And that’s gonna translate into the win column. That’s first and foremost. We have to unite the Auburn family.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Latest News

Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach.
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as its next head football coach.
FULL VIDEO: Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as new head football coach
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
AL agrees to stop trying to lethally inject a death row inmate