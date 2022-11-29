Advertise
Auburn to formally introduce Hugh Freeze as head coach Tuesday

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, center, gets ready to take the field with his team to play...
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, center, gets ready to take the field with his team to play Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

WSFA 12 News will carry the briefing on air, online and on our mobile news app.

