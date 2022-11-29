Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach

Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college...
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Incoming Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze kicked off his introductory press conference Tuesday morning by thanking interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who went 2-2 to close out the season while bringing renewed passion to the team and fanbase.

Many Auburn fans had been vocal in their push to see Williams be named the head coach. That won’t be the case, but it appears Williams is happy with the position he’s now in with the team.

Monday evening he tweeted his support to Freeze, telling him “Let’s get to work.”

During Freeze’s news conference, he admitted that he knew he would need Cadillac on his side and that he was to be retained as the associate head coach of the Tigers. Freeze joked he would need Williams energy and the he would need to continue running down the field in upcoming seasons.

The university issued a statement shortly before Freeze’s news conference in which it confirmed the new position and a statement by Williams.

A message to the Auburn Family from Coach Caddy 🦅

Posted by Auburn Football on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Williams started his statement by thanking a number of Auburn officials and players, the Auburn Family, but foremost his savior, Jesus Christ, “for his hand being on my life and guiding me to this university and the Auburn family.”

“It has always been my desire to remain at Auburn,” he explained. “Last night, was able to meet with Coach Freeze where he shared his core values and vision for the football program and young men he will be coaching.”

Williams added that he accepted the new position and urged the Auburn family to join him in supporting the new head coach as they work toward “getting Auburn football back on the winning track!”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Latest News

Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as its next head football coach.
FULL VIDEO: Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as new head football coach
Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach