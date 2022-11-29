Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Incoming Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze kicked off his introductory press conference Tuesday morning by thanking interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who went 2-2 to close out the season while bringing renewed passion to the team and fanbase.

Many Auburn fans had been vocal in their push to see Williams be named the head coach. That won’t be the case, but it appears Williams is happy with the position he’s now in with the team.

Monday evening he tweeted his support to Freeze, telling him “Let’s get to work.”

During Freeze’s news conference, he admitted that he knew he would need Cadillac on his side and that he was to be retained as the associate head coach of the Tigers. Freeze joked he would need Williams energy and the he would need to continue running down the field in upcoming seasons.

The university issued a statement shortly before Freeze’s news conference in which it confirmed the new position and a statement by Williams.

A message to the Auburn Family from Coach Caddy 🦅 Posted by Auburn Football on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Williams started his statement by thanking a number of Auburn officials and players, the Auburn Family, but foremost his savior, Jesus Christ, “for his hand being on my life and guiding me to this university and the Auburn family.”

“It has always been my desire to remain at Auburn,” he explained. “Last night, was able to meet with Coach Freeze where he shared his core values and vision for the football program and young men he will be coaching.”

Williams added that he accepted the new position and urged the Auburn family to join him in supporting the new head coach as they work toward “getting Auburn football back on the winning track!”

