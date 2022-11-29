Childersburg correctional officer arrested on bribery, other charges

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) has arrested a correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center.

LESD agents executed arrest warrants on Nov. 28 for ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds .

According to authorities, Johnson and Olds were charged with four counts each of Bribery and Using Official Position for Personal Gain.

A search warrant was executed at their residence in Birmingham as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Johnson has been placed on mandatory leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Commissioner John Hamm said, “The ADOC is committed to enforcing its zero-tolerance policy on contraband, particularly when it comes to policing our own.”

Johnson and Olds were booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

