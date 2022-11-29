Advertise
Christmas in Candyland returns to Andalusia Friday!

Christmas in Candyland is returning to Andalusia Friday!
Christmas in Candyland is returning to Andalusia Friday!(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas in Candyland is returning to Andalusia Friday!

What started as a small event on the square in 2013 has grown each year into a winter wonderland. WSFA 12 News will be live on location Friday night for the grand opening ceremony for this year’s festivities.

Christmas in Candyland is an annual tradition bringing all the holidays’ festivities to one place. The tradition continues on the square with Christmas cottages, snow globes, carriage rides and more. At the Springdale location, you will find a polar bear snow tubing hill, the winter skating rink, train rides, the Candyland stage, character meet and greets with Santa and others and much more.

For more information on the schedule of events and details on what’s in store, visit this link.

Christmas in Candyland runs through Dec. 22nd.

