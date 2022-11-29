Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls

UPDATE #2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey.

Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that the schools must treat these calls as a possible emergency.

Superintendents - Please be advised that several school systems and/or police departments have received apparent “robocalls” this morning reporting an active shooter at the local high school. So far, all of these have been hoax calls. However, any calls must be treated as a possible emergency. Please be diligent. Make sure you are staying in communication with local law enforcement. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware and we will stay in contact with them.

UPDATE #1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In addition to Enterprise City Schools, schools in Headland also had reports come in of an active shooter that have since been proven false.

Headland Police Chief Mark Jones went to Facebook with his own statement about Tuesday’s hoax reports:

Henry County Schools also released a statement about the Headland threat:

A call was made to the Houston County Sheriff’s Department and Headland Police Department that an active shooter was on campus at Headland High. HHS and HES were both cleared by authorities with no threat. The calls were a HOAX! Schools will remain open but parents may check their child out without any penalty.

ORIGINAL

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise City Schools were placed on lockdown on Tuesday after reports of shooting incidents at the schools.

According to Enterprise Police in a brief statement released on Facebook, the lockdown was done as a precaution in response to the reports.

It has since been determined that these incidents were proven false.

Enterprise Police later went on to release a full statement about the incident:

“On November 29, 2022 at 0817, a call was made to dispatch. The caller falsely reported an active shooter at the high school. Officer Lindley was the School Resource Officer present at the time, and he responded immediately to the reported area. All other city schools were put on lockdown by the Enterprise City Schools’ Administration as a precaution. After the initial response, officers were deployed to each school in the city. Within 3 minutes of the call, additional EPD officers, State Troopers, State Investigators, and school officials were on the scene.

We have great appreciation for our law enforcement partners, ALEA/SBI, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and Enterprise City Schools’ officials for their quick response to this incident.”

Any additional information will be provided as it comes in.

