FDA pushes for easy access to Naloxone to combat drug overdoses

By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Last year, more than 100,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. This the highest the death toll has been to date, which is why the Food and Drug Administration is pushing for drug companies to make Naloxone an over-the-counter drug to treat fentanyl overdoses.

Naloxone, a nasal spray used to recover someone overdosing, has already been administered to big organizations and schools in Alabama, but it’s not widely available to the public.

Fentanyl is a pain reliever prescribed to people with severe cases of cancer.

Dr. Julia Boothe, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, says substances are being laced with fentanyl and is killing people as young as two years old.

“The majority of the fentanyl overdoses were seeing are unintentional,” said Boothe.

Boothe said many of people that have overdosed were not trying to use fentanyl and that they thought they were getting some other substance.

“This is a very safe substance to have and have available,” said Boothe.

Boothe says you can give Narcan to someone and not cause them harm even if they are not overdosing.

Test strips to see if a substance is laced with fentanyl are also available through the department of mental health.

To help fight the growing cases of drug overdoses, the state is allowing anyone to get Narcan through the Alabama Department of Mental Health for free.

