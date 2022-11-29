First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A roller coaster ride in the weather department is on the way as November ends and December gets underway. There will be rain, thunderstorms, a chance of severe weather, breezy winds, sunshine, warm temperatures, and cold temperatures between now and the end of the week.

The rain, storms, wind, and warmth come first, then the colder air and sunshine enter the forecast later this week.

Rain will amount to 1-3" for most everyone between this afternoon and tomorrow morning. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s dry this morning, but changes are already occurring. Moisture will rapidly push in from the Gulf of Mexico as southerly winds pick up through the day. This will promote quickly increasing cloud cover this morning. There will then be some late afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chances are running in the 50-60% range through 7 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 70s.

Rain and thunderstorms are more likely as we go through the evening and overnight hours. The rain will be heavy at times and some flash flooding is possible if storms move over the same areas. In addition to the heavy rain risk, there is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms for all of Central and South Alabama.

The risk isn’t off the charts by any means, but a level 1-of-4 and level 2-of-4 risk of severe weather is in place. Those along and west of I-65 have the highest threat of severe weather. Potential hazards include few tornadoes, strong to damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning. A much higher risk of severe weather will exist today and tonight to our west across portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and especially Mississippi.

Wind gusts of 20-35 mph are expected late today through the day Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The system will also bring gusty winds this evening through tomorrow evening regardless of any thunderstorm activity. Gusts of 20-35 mph are expected with sustained wind speeds of 10-15+ mph. The peak of the winds will be between 9 p.m. today and 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Those winds tomorrow will usher in much colder air behind the morning cold front. Look for temperatures to go backwards tomorrow afternoon after starting well in the 60s. Thursday will be even colder with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. The 60s are back for Friday. Overnight lows will be much colder as well in the middle to upper 30s. Some of the colder spots could very well see lower 30s by sunrise Thursday.

Rain and storms are likely late today through early tomorrow morning before temperatures turn much colder. (WSFA 12 News)

The first weekend of December will be partly to mostly cloudy with much warmer temperatures. Highs will be back in the lower 70s even with the additional cloud cover. Out of those clouds could be a few showers. That chance is highest Saturday night and Sunday, but there won’t be much out there.

Drier and continued warm weather will be present as the first full week of December gets underway next week!

