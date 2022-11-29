Advertise
Magic City Classic staying at Legion Field 4 more years, city will provide $1M worth of incentives

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for a term of four years, beginning in 2023.

As part of the agreement, the city will provide $1 million worth of incentives.

There had been speculation at one time that the Classic could move to Protective Stadium.

For more information on the Magic City Classic, visit their website.

