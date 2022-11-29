Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Zoo to transform into winter wonderland for annual lights festival

The Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival starts on Dec. 3, 2020.
The Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival starts on Dec. 3, 2020.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is gearing up to bring back its holiday tradition, the annual Christmas Lights Festival.

Friday, the city of Montgomery and the zoo will transform into a Winter Wonderland displaying thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations. You can watch the official lighting on WSFA 12 News at 6 p.m.

Visitors will be able to walk through, enjoy a train ride or glide through the air on the skylift to see the lights. Inside the Mann Museum, visit Santa at the Christmas Tree Village, where trees have been decorated by various companies, groups and organizations across the area.

There will also be live entertainment at the Overlook Cafe, as well as hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies.

Click this link for more information on this event and how to participate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Latest News

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, center, gets ready to take the field with his team to play...
WATCH LIVE: Auburn to formally introduce Hugh Freeze as head coach
Christmas in Candyland is returning to Andalusia Friday!
Christmas in Candyland returns to Andalusia Friday!
Giving Tuesday helps non-profits in the River Region
Giving Tuesday helps non-profits in the River Region
First Alert: Strong storms possible late Tuesday through early Wednesday
First Alert: Strong storms possible late Tuesday through early Wednesday