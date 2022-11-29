Montgomery Zoo to transform into winter wonderland for annual lights festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is gearing up to bring back its holiday tradition, the annual Christmas Lights Festival.

Friday, the city of Montgomery and the zoo will transform into a Winter Wonderland displaying thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations. You can watch the official lighting on WSFA 12 News at 6 p.m.

Visitors will be able to walk through, enjoy a train ride or glide through the air on the skylift to see the lights. Inside the Mann Museum, visit Santa at the Christmas Tree Village, where trees have been decorated by various companies, groups and organizations across the area.

There will also be live entertainment at the Overlook Cafe, as well as hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies.

Click this link for more information on this event and how to participate.

