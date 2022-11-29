Opelika police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with dementia.

63-year-old John Hepinstall was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Police are currently trying to locate Hepinstall and are searching in the area of Morris Avenue between Lafayette Parkway and Rocky Brook Road.

If you know the whereabouts of Hepinstall, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260.

