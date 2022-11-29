Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia

Opelika police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia
Opelika police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with dementia.

63-year-old John Hepinstall was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Police are currently trying to locate Hepinstall and are searching in the area of Morris Avenue between Lafayette Parkway and Rocky Brook Road.

If you know the whereabouts of Hepinstall, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Latest News

FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
AL agrees to stop trying to lethally inject a death row inmate
Deaundra Johnson (left) Centauria Olds (right)
Childersburg correctional officer arrested on bribery, other charges
Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college...
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach