WSFA weather team to discuss potential severe weather risk 3 p.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday started off quiet across Alabama however, showers and storms are expected to pick up in coverage as the afternoon turns to evening.

While the WSFA First Alert Weather Team says the risk isn’t off the charts, a level 1-of-4 and level 2-of-4 risk of severe weather is in place depending on where you live in central and south Alabama.

Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson and Meteorologist Amanda Curran will discuss the area’s severe weather risk and what we can expect from the storm system as it makes its way across Alabama.

Join us here at 3 p.m. for an in-depth discussion, and make sure you download the WSFA Weather App for the latest information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

