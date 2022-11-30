Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following overnight storms

According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and...
According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and multiple others are injured.(Storyblocks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has confirmed deaths and injuries related to the severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and multiple others are injured.

Right now, the exact location of where the fatalities occurred is not being released.

Thornton said there have been multiple reports of downed power lines and trees on homes, specifically in the northern area of the county.

Other parts of our viewing area are also reporting damage from the storms. In Elmore County, there are also several reports of downed power lines and trees.  

You can submit photos of damage in your area by going to wsfa.com/submit.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college...
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach
Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Montgomery's Nobel Avenue. Courtesy:...
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home

Latest News

Damage reports on Willow Springs Road.
Damage reports, power outages after severe storms
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Montgomery police are searching for 72-year-old Classie Jones.
Montgomery police searching for missing elderly woman