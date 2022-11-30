72-year-old woman killed in Ensley house fire, 2 other seniors injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 72-year-old woman died early Wednesday morning after she was rescued from a house fire in Ensley.

Another senior who was in the home is in critical condition and a third is in stable condition.

The fire broke out sometime around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Ave H.

The three seniors were inside at the time of the fire and rescued by Birmingham fire. They were transported to a local hospital, where 72-year-old Shelia Daniel Selma died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

