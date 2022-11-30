Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms.

According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the storms when severe winds knocked over cages. One dog is being treated for a broken leg and the other had to be euthanized as a result of multiple broken bones.

The organization suffered additional structural damage as well. Howington said a roof of one of the rescue’s storage buildings was blown off by the strong wind. Trees and electrical cables were also knocked down.

“You can sense the fear,” Howington said. “When I pulled up, all the dogs were barking. We actually had twelve that escaped their kennels because the wind had either toppled them or had moved them off their concrete pad. So they were running around distraught because they didn’t know what was going on, it was pouring rain thunder and lightning. You know you have to imagine what those animals are feeling at that time and when their kennels were knock down and they were running for their lives you can’t imagine the terror they went through.”

Thankfully, the organization was able to account for all the animals.

“Our new kennel building took the most damage, along with the barn where we held supplies and the occasional farm animal.”

The organization is urging those who want to volunteer to help clean up not to come to the center Wednesday.

“We appreciate everyone’s offers to assist but we ask that no volunteers come to the center today,” the post noted. “The power company is currently working to restore our power and there are downed power lines all across our property, kennels and the tops of our buildings.”

