ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven deaths reported during the same period a year earlier.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier.

The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly crashes in Cleburne, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Mobile and Pike counties. ALEA said four of the seven victims were riding in vehicles where seat belts were not in use at the time of the crashes.

One of the victims was riding on a motorcycle.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion is expected to continue, and it is imperative to exercise patience and good judgement behind the wheel. We all must do our part to ensure we continue to make Alabama roadways safer for all who travel them.”

“Although statistics change, the causes of these crashes remain the same,” Colonel Jimmy Helms, the Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety added. “Impairment, speeding, distractions and lack of seat belts are all common factors of deadly crashes in our state. Our top priority is to promote public safety by enforcing Alabama’s traffic laws in order to reduce crashes and save lives. We continue to urge everyone to ‘save room for safety’ this holiday season and avoid dangerous driving behaviors.”

The fatality figures do not include crashes that were investigated by local law enforcement departments.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

