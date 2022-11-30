Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

CUTE: Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub to outside habitat

The Metro Richmond Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female Snow leopard named Alakhai. (Source: Richmond Metro Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia has officially welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit.

According to the Richmond Metro Zoo, a female snow leopard named Alakhai is old enough to begin exploring her outside habitat after being born in a private den in August.

Zoo officials say guests can now view the 3-month-old cub playing with her mother.

Alakhai and Elsa love to play, run and wrestle together. The zoo says Elsa is an experienced mother and very protective of her cub.

Alakhai is described as having a feisty demeanor and a big personality for her little body. She still nurses from her mom but has begun to eat some meat.

The Metro Richmond Zoo said it participates with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan for snow leopards to help protect the endangered animal.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Strong to severe storms are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday
First Alert: Overnight storms bring severe weather risk

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Alabama Community College Systems offers courses in construction and other major sectors in the...
No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
There is plenty of space, but the group just need toys to fill it.
Montgomery Salvation Army finds temporary Christmas distribution center