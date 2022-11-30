Damage reports, power outages after severe storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area.

Power Outages

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,600 members were out of power due to the storms. Of those, 1,500 are located in Elmore County. Crews are working to identify all areas without power and get power restored as soon as possible.

Damage Reports

Elmore County:

According to Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett, Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road are blocked. Homes in the area are reported to have been damaged. Damage was also reported just south of Tallassee near Rifle Range Road and New Quarters with reports of damage to homes and power lines down.

The River Bridge on U.S. 231 is back open after being closed in both directions. Lower Wetumpka Road is also blocked. Motorists should avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported as of 4 a.m.

Montgomery County:

Several power lines and trees are down across the county. Reports of damage near the Flatwood community.

Lower Wetumpka Road at Brooks Road, located not far from Range 231, is closed.

School Closings/Delays

Macon County: Macon County Schools says will close after reports of power outages and trees down in the Notasulga area.

Lee County: Lee County Schools will be delayed two hours.

