Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Damage reports, power outages after severe storms

Damage reports on Willow Springs Road.
Damage reports on Willow Springs Road.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area.

Power Outages

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,600 members were out of power due to the storms. Of those, 1,500 are located in Elmore County. Crews are working to identify all areas without power and get power restored as soon as possible.

Damage Reports

Elmore County:

According to Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett, Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road are blocked. Homes in the area are reported to have been damaged. Damage was also reported just south of Tallassee near Rifle Range Road and New Quarters with reports of damage to homes and power lines down.

The River Bridge on U.S. 231 is back open after being closed in both directions. Lower Wetumpka Road is also blocked. Motorists should avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported as of 4 a.m.

Montgomery County:

Several power lines and trees are down across the county. Reports of damage near the Flatwood community.

Lower Wetumpka Road at Brooks Road, located not far from Range 231, is closed.

School Closings/Delays

Macon County: Macon County Schools says will close after reports of power outages and trees down in the Notasulga area.

Lee County: Lee County Schools will be delayed two hours.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college...
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach
Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Montgomery's Nobel Avenue. Courtesy:...
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Montgomery police are searching for 72-year-old Classie Jones.
Montgomery police searching for missing elderly woman
Alabama Community College Systems offers courses in construction and other major sectors in the...
No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges