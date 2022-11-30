Advertise
Delays on I-65 NB after tractor trailer overturns near Day Street

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer is blocking the two middle lanes of the roadway.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider taking an alternate route.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been publicly released.

