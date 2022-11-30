Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Drug and alcohol deaths increasing among US adults 65 and older, CDC says

Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.
Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.(weisspaarz.com via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deadly drug misuse and alcohol abuse appear to be on the rise among older Americans, according to two new reports released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Death rates from drug overdoses among adults 65 and older have more than tripled in the past two decades, increasing more among men than women between 2000 and 2020.

The data also showed some racial differences, suggesting that alcohol-induced death rates in adults 65 and older were highest for American Indian or Alaska Native adults, followed by Hispanic, white, Black and Asian adults. Non-Hispanic Black men 65 and older had higher drug overdose death rates than white and Hispanic men, while white women 75 and older had the highest rate of death from drug overdoses.

Researchers didn’t analyze what factors could be driving the increases, but say it is not unreasonable to think that the forces affecting younger people also affect people 65 and older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Damage reports on Willow Springs Road.
Damage reports, power outages after severe storms
Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Montgomery's Nobel Avenue. Courtesy:...
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home
According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and...
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following overnight storms

Latest News

The founder and leader of the Oath Keepers -- and one of his top associates -- were found...
Oath Keepers founder found guilty of sedition
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Next generation: Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats
Tallassee home left without roof after overnight storms
Tallassee home left without roof after overnight storms
Road closures, storm damage following severe weather
Road closures, storm damage following severe weather
Montgomery County EMA accessing storm damage
Montgomery County EMA accessing storm damage