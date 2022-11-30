Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-story Montgomery home was heavily damaged in a Tuesday afternoon blaze.

Montgomery firefighters responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Noble Avenue where they found heavy smoke pouring from the structure’s attic.

Assistant Fire Chief S. L. Cooper said everyone was able to safely get out of the home and no injuries were reported.

Crews faced exposure issues with adjacent homes and set up hand lines for protection, Cooper said, adding that aerial water streams were put up on two sides of the structure. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and the fire chaplain helped the occupants.

Video Courtesy: Lee Harrison

Video and photos from the scene showed large flames coming through the roof. Drone video revealed extensive damage once the fire was put out.

The cause of the blaze remains under review by the Montgomery Bureau of Investigations.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.