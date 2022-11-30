Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine.

According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.

Police say Johnson sustained injuries that resulted in his death.

No other information related to Johnson’s death was publicly released.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding Johnson’s death to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

