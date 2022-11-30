Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child, authorities say

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.
Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.(WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man admitted to sexually abusing a young child after the solicitor said the “horrendous crime” was caught on camera.

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, according to WHNS.

The sexual assault was reported in December 2020. Investigators said they recovered video evidence of Cox assaulting the child. According to the solicitor, when Cox was arrested he admitted “he had struggled with an attraction to children for some time.”

Cox was sentenced to 65 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

“This was a horrendous crime perpetrated against a truly innocent and defenseless victim,” said Solicitor David Wagner. “We are grateful for the hard work of the Walhalla Police Department in bringing Michael Cox to justice, and grateful to the court for a sentence which ensures he will never have the opportunity to harm a child again.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Montgomery's Nobel Avenue. Courtesy:...
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Mother’s death declared a homicide; 5-year-old S.C. girl still missing
ASU Stadium
6 HBCU bands revealed for 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China