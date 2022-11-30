Montgomery police searching for missing elderly woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Authorities said Classie Jones, 72, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Eton Road, which is near Atlanta Hwy. She was reportedly wearing a brown jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Jones is described as 5′11″ tall with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3844 or dial 911.

