Montgomery Salvation Army finds temporary Christmas distribution center

There is plenty of space, but the group just need toys to fill it.
There is plenty of space, but the group just need toys to fill it.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery now has the keys to a temporary Christmas distribution center.

It located in an empty store near Atlanta Highway and has plenty of space to organize various holiday supply drives.

“We’ll have pallets of canned goods and dry goods that will be given away, the Angel Tree gifts,” said Maj. Harvey Johnson with the Salvation Army.

Faulkner University helped provide the space. It is one less thing the Salvation Army will have to worry about as they vacate their current facility along Maxwell Boulevard to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park.

“It’s always a big deal to find a temporary location for Christmas distribution, and so having that secured and being able to not double handle things that are donated, really makes our work easier,” Johnson said.

The first Angel Tree gift has already been moved into the building and hundreds more could be on the way. Gifts are still needed for more than 750 children.

“We need folks to step up and provide that special holiday gift for those young people,” Johnson said.

Those wanting to donate can visit an Angel Tree by going to any Newk’s Eatery or Montgomery Antiques & Interiors.

Volunteers are also needed hand out Angel Tree gifts to families on Dec. 2021. Anyone interested should call the Montgomery Salvation Army to arrange a time. Their phone number is 334-265-0281.

Church groups, school groups or businesses are urged to help out.

