Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama.

Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:

Damage to Fruitdale High School.

Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie.

Trees down along Highway 17 in Tibbie.

Heavy damage to homes along Boyd Willie Parnell Road.

Trees down along Abb Road.

Trees and power lines down along Toomey Pond Road.

Heavy damage to homes along Leo Road in Tibbie.

U.S. Highway 45 closed both directions at mile post 9.8 due to tornado debris.

In Mobile County:

Oak tree limbs down near Graham and Moffett roads.

Tree down in roadway Pleasant Valley Road at Shady Brook Drive (east of Cottage Hill Road).

Low hanging limb Old Shell Road near Upham Street.

In Clarke County:

Trees and power lines down along Club Wiley Road.

Lightning struck a house in the Alma community, structure set on fire.

In Mississippi’s Greene County:

Damage to trees along Highway 57 to the south of Johnson Creek Baptist Church.

In Florida’s Escambia County:

911 report of carport awning damaged.

In Florida’s Okaloosa County:

Multiple trees down on main street area of Crestview.

Wires down on Beal Parkway in Fort Walton.

Eglin Air Force Base confirms 46 knot wind gust.

