No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges

Alabama Community College Systems offers courses in construction and other major sectors in the state.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Community College System is expediting people to the workforce with its Skills for Success program.

The program offers no-cost job training for multiple sectors needing skilled workers including the construction industry, which ACCS Innovation Center Director Julie Frizzell says is struggling.

“We have been developing rapid training programs to help individuals be job ready by earning credentials in different industry sectors,” Frizzell said.

Frizzell added that the course includes an online portion, which is self-paced. Then, students will complete 16 hours of hands-on learning with qualified instructors.

Trenholm State Community College was one of the first colleges in the state to pilot the construction program before ACCS adopted it for all 24 community colleges.

Frizzell mentioned there is no education requirement for students to learn how to use heavy equipment like bulldozers or skid steers.

You can find more information about the Skills for Success program here.

