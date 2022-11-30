Advertise
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Montgomery County, 2 dead

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An adult and a child have died and a man is injured after severe storms made their way across Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County officials say the deaths happened in an unincorporated area of the county known as the Flatwood community.

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham says its preliminary storm surveys indicate the area was hit by an EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 mph.

The relationship between the victims was not publicly released, but officials say they were all inside the same home.

“We’re praying for the family,” Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey said. “We want to just let the family members know that we’re supporting them and whatever they need, we’re going to have the resources available to get them through this. In addition to that, when you talk about rebuilding, we’re not even concerned about that. At this time, we’re just grieving the loss of the life that was lost during this tragic incident.”

While little information is known about their deaths, officials said the fatalities resulted from a tree falling on the home.

“It’s always a sad day when you lose somebody during a storm,” Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said. “We’re more thankful about now as these first responders who came out to Hill on the search and rescue, I can’t say enough about the men and women of the volunteer fire department from North Montgomery pike road. I mean, when they got that call, they came Montgomery Fire Rescue, they brought their heavy rescue in, wasn’t for them to bring in some of the tools that we needed to make this.”

Cunningham said first responders remain at the scene, checking door to door to ensure everyone is accounted.

“We’re going to continue to do that until we make sure that everybody’s accounted for. That’s our number one priority,” Cunningham said.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said there were more reports of downed trees, powerlines and trees on homes in the area.

Other parts of the WSFA 12 News viewing area are also reporting damage from the storms.

In Elmore County, there are also several reports of downed power lines and trees.

