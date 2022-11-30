Advertise
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama, EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw

Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Sara Hampton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornadoes, 40 severe wind reports, and 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night, Nov. 29, and this morning, Nov. 30.

NWS survey findings also indicate that an EF-1 tornado hit the Sagewood Apartments in Eutaw.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to city officials.

People who lived in Sagewood Apartments are temporarily staying at Carver Middle School.

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson said at least 16 apartments were completely damaged.

“I am so grateful, I am so thankful there were no fatalities and that no one was injured. It truly is a blessing. Material things can be replaced, but a life can’t,” said Johnson.

City officials say the local disaster committee will take donations. You can donate at their website, and that will go toward Greene County disaster relief.

Citizens are asked to activate “Code Red” that is on the water bill. It updates the community on emergencies, alerts, etc.

Johnson said the Christmas parade will continue on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

Eutaw Chief of Police Tommy Johnson said all roads are open and passable. He asks the public to stay away from the scene of Sagewood Apartments, and says police will be on scene to prevent looting.

“God was looking out for Greene County and Eutaw last night,” said Chief Johnson.

Christopher Jones, the Director of Greene County Ambulance Service, had no communication with their dispatch office due to an AT&T outage. Jones says they physically drove over to get injury reports and locations. He says rescue crews had to walk on foot through neighborhoods to help people due to multiple trees down.

“It is a miracle. I’ve been in a lot of tornadoes, and it’s amazing no one was hurt,” said Jones.

Jones said their station sustained damage and lost power as well.

