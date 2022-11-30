Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pilot hikes 6 miles to get help after plane crash

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address...
Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.(Mountain Green Fire Protection District)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (Gray News) – A pilot hiked for miles to get help after his plane crashed near Durst Mountain in Utah Sunday.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post the pilot “made a skilled-forced landing.”

They said he “miraculously walked away from the crash” and hiked about six miles to get cell service to call 911.

He was able to direct first responders to the crash location, despite the difficulties of following dirt roads typically navigated by ATVs most of the way to get there.

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.

According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, no one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Montgomery's Nobel Avenue. Courtesy:...
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home
According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and...
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following severe weather

Latest News

Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
Red Cross disaster responders provide relief to people impacted by severe weather
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding