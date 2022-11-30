Rain and storms departing this morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s wet and stormy this morning as a cold front slides through the region, but that will all come to an end by 9 a.m. at the latest down in Southeast Alabama.

Not only will the rain depart, but the clouds will get out of here by lunchtime. That means it’s all sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will unfortunately go backwards today despite all the sunshine. Our warmest temperatures are occurring now...by later this afternoon we will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A colder end to the week before highs come back up this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be breezy all day long too, which will make it feel pretty chilly. Winds will be 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph at times. The wind will relax this evening.

Tomorrow will be colder with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The 60s are back for Friday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be colder as well in the 30s the next two nights. Some of the colder spots will definitely be in the lower 30s by tomorrow morning.

The first weekend of December will be mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures. Highs will be back into the upper 60s and lower 70s despite the additional cloud cover. Out of those clouds will be a few showers at times between Saturday and the middle of next week.

Showers at times are in the forecast this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain the entire time between Saturday and Wednesday, let us say that up front. There will be periods where showers are on radar though. Right now it doesn’t look like anything heavy, but a few storms are possible.

Temperatures will continue to stay warm in the 70s heading into next week. A shot of colder air looms later into the week as a strong cold front pushes through Alabama and the Deep South. Look for much colder weather beginning Wednesday-Thursday.

