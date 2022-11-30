Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Red Cross disaster responders provide relief to people impacted by severe weather

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Red Cross disaster responders are providing relief and comfort to people impacted by Tuesday’s string of tornadoes and heavy rains.

Every disaster is different, and so are the needs of each affected community and family. The Red Cross says it is working closely with local officials to identify community needs and the extent of damages so that we may be able to provide support to those affected.

The Red Cross is currently assessing damages in the affected areas across Alabama and Mississippi. Here is a summary provided in a news release Wednesday morning:

  • Early estimates are indicating approximately 23 counties sustained some damage across Alabama and Mississippi.
  • The Red Cross is providing meals, snacks and water to the hardest hit areas.
  • The Red Cross is working closely with local officials and EMAs to assess community needs.

Those who have been directly impacted by the storms and in need of assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org/gethelp.

Safety Tips:

Disasters are upsetting experiences for everyone involved. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help. But everyone, even the people that others look up to for guidance and assistance, is entitled to their feelings and deserves support throughout the recovery process.

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746.

Emergency App: Download the Red Cross Blood App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters and expert advice on what to do after a disaster. The Emergency App is available for free in-app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.

How to help:

During and after disasters, cash donations best enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org. Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult and a child have died and a man is injured after severe storms made their way across...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Montgomery County, 2 dead
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
Severe storms leave damage across Alabama
Hugh Freeze speaks at his introductory press conference as he's officially named the new head...
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Montgomery's Nobel Avenue. Courtesy:...
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home

Latest News

Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama, EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery after severe storms
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery after severe storms
Amanda gives an explanation of Flatwood situation
Meteorologist Amanda Curran explains how tornado warnings are issued, Flatwood situation
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Tornadoes wrecking homes around south fueled by record highs; 2 deaths reported