Troy Trojans to host Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt Championship

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fifth annual Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will be played Saturday in Troy. The Troy Trojans will make their first appearance in the championship game as they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Troy wrapped up its regular season with a 10-2 record under new head coach Jon Sumrall. The team won the Sun Belt West Division title with the best conference record in the league.

Coastal Carolina finished their regular season with a 9-2 record.

“This is an amazing reward for our great football program and our tremendous fan base to host the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “This season has been the most well attended in Troy’s storied history, and we need our fans to Pack The Vet one more time this season to provide our Trojans a true homefield advantage.”

The Trojans are hoping to win their seventh Sun Belt Conference title.

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

Anyone interested in attended the game can purchase tickets here.

For more information about the game, click here.

