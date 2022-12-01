Advertise
2 suspects sought in robbery of Montgomery County gas station

The Montgomery County Sheriff's office is searching for two suspects wanted in a robbery...
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects wanted in a robbery investigation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects wanted in a robbery investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly before 10 a.m., the Legrand Star gas station, located on U.S. Highway 331, was robbed. The suspects left the area and were quickly pursued by deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the pursuit continued into the Montgomery city limits and the suspects left the vehicle around Hilldale Drive in the Gibbs Village Community.

Deputies are searching for the suspects with assistance from the Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

No other details were immediately available.

