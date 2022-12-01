Brief shot of cold ahead of weekend showers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quiet couple of days today and tomorrow before rain chances return beginning this weekend. Today is starting off very cold in the 30s with plenty of sunshine. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s with filtered sun throughout the afternoon.

Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be a little warmer in the middle to maybe upper 60s with a good deal of sunshine again. Things change this weekend as showers enter the forecast.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s most days. (WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain every day between Saturday and Wednesday, but there will be periodic chances of rain. This is especially true for Saturday and Sunday. Next week the rain chances are around 20% each day and night due to forecast models not agreeing well enough. This weekend the rain chances are up around 40%.

Even this weekend plenty of dry time will be mixed in. We simply suggest at least incorporating the chance of showers into your plans. Nothing suggests severe weather or widespread heavy rain so that’s at least a plus. And it’s highly unlikely that we get a lot of rainfall between Saturday and next Wednesday.

Showers are possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not raining it will probably be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and the middle 60s Sunday. Highs should rise back to about 70 degrees on Monday and then warm into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Colder air should settle in for the end of next week and next weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.