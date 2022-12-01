Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?

A normal December in Central Alabama features a lot of high temperatures in the 60s and low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The month is one of the wettest of the year in Montgomery with the average December precipitation total just shy of five inches.

Alabama is forecast to finish December with slightly above normal temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

Those are just the averages and what we usually see. The Climate Prediction Center takes it a step further and issues projections for what the month may end up bringing by looking a variety of different data and information.

The outlook for this December is for above normal temperatures across the Deep South. The exact category Alabama falls in is the “leaning above” category. This means that confidence isn’t overwhelmingly high, but there’s enough of a signal in the data to say above normal temperatures are a little more likely than normal or below normal temperatures.

This would suggest more days in the middle to upper 60s and 70s, and more nights in the 40s as opposed to the 30s. There will undoubtedly still be below normal days and nights in the mix, that’s a guarantee. It’s just there will be more days at or above normal by the time New Year’s Day gets here.

Alabama is forecast to be near normal in the precipitation department this month. (WSFA 12 News)

The precipitation outlook calls for near normal conditions for most of Central Alabama. With December being the 3rd-wettest month of the year, on average, near normal precipitation would be a decent amount. So expect a good deal of opportunities for rain over the next four weeks.

Not every day will be wet, not every day will have rain chance. There will probably be enough rain over the course of the month to get our total to about four or five inches in Central Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.