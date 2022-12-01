‘A lot of work to do’ in Flatwood community after Wednesday’s storms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornado.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were killed in the Flatwood community during the severe weather. Reporter Bethany Davis returned to the area Thursday morning and spoke with two members of the Montgomery County Commission.

“Still a lot of work to do today in terms of cleaning up debris and trying to make sure that we have the insurance coverages in place for those who had insurance,” Commissioner Isaiah Sankey said. “For those who did not have insurance, we want to get resources available to help them rebuild the structures that they live in.”

The Flatwood community, an unincorporated county area, is part of Sankey’s district.

“Anytime you have this type of devastation, where regardless of where it is, it has an impact. And it had a significant impact on Flatwood because it’s a small community that already had some challenges with infrastructure,” Sankey said. “So we’re concerned about that.”

Sankey said they are working with the Red Cross and the Baptist State Convention to help get people back on their feet.

And despite the tragedy of Wednesday, Commissioner Doug Singleton shared some good news about the father, the lone survivor in the home where the mom and son were killed.

“He’s in stable condition,” Singleton said. “Now he’s got a ways to go, but he’s in stable condition and improvement and fighting. So, that’s the good news today.”

The National Weather Service rated Wednesday’s tornado that touched down in Flatwood as an EF-2, saying it had winds as strong as 120 mph. It was estimated to be about 650 yards wide and on the ground for almost 10 miles.

The National Weather Service is still surveying areas but estimates nearly 30 tornadoes touched down across the state. Other parts of the WSFA 12 News viewing area also reported damage from the storms.

