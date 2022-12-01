Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged with murder after running over woman with his van, killing her, deputies say

Donald Lee Whitaker, 50, is charged with second-degree murder.
Donald Lee Whitaker, 50, is charged with second-degree murder.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man was charged with murder after detectives say he intentionally ran over a woman with his vehicle and killed her.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Donald Lee Whitaker is charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Whitaker and the victim knew each other but did not clarify their relationship.

Deputies responded to a call Monday evening for a report of a woman who had been run over by a vehicle in a Naples neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, later identified as Whitaker, outside the vehicle holding the victim. Responding deputies performed CPR on the victim and she was rushed to a local hospital, where she died.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness told detectives that she was on her way to a friend’s house in the area when she saw a woman on the ground on the side of the road and a blue minivan a short distance away.

The witness told detectives she got out of her vehicle and asked the woman, who was crying, if she needed help, but the woman said no.

The witness told detectives it seemed like the driver of the minivan “seemed like he was stalking the woman,” so she called police. While she was on the phone, the minivan accelerated directly toward the victim and drove over her.

The witness said that Whitaker then got out of the minivan and attempted to pick up the victim and carry her to his vehicle, but the woman told him to stop moving her because she was really hurt.

Whitaker then tried to perform CPR on the victim, according to the witness. Deputies arrived shortly after.

Deputies arrested Whitaker and he is being held in the Collier County Jail. According to jail records, his first court date is scheduled for Dec. 27. Bond information was not available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
The Montgomery Police Department
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Hwy.

Latest News

Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
B’ham Police asking public for info. after May 2022 interstate homicide
FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,...
IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says
In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings