Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off...
Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off during an argument.(Source: Bay St. Louis Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury.

“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.

According to the release, officers learned an argument had ensued prior to the incident between Wells and the victim over a golf game played at a neighboring golf course. The argument continued throughout the day until it culminated in the casino parking lot.

Wells initially fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla, but later turned himself in. He was charged with felony Mayhem and booked on a $50,000 bond into the Hancock County jail. He paid down the bond and was released from custody less than an hour after being booked, reported the Biloxi Sun Herald.

An attorney for Wells could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Montgomery's Nobel Avenue. Courtesy:...
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home

Latest News

An early morning twister ripped through a small Alabama community, killing two during an...
Damaging tornadoes rip through South, killing 2
The suspect posed as a 17-year-old boy online and asked a teenage girl for nude photos before...
Family of 'catfishing' murder victims speaks out
New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries will become the first Black American to lead a major...
House Dems elect Jeffries to serve as minority leader
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the...
Police searching for suspect after couple stabbed, bludgeoned to death