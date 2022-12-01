MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed eight tornadoes made their way across central Alabama.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were killed in the Flatwood community when an EF-2 tornado struck there.

According to the county commission, the city of Montgomery and other municipalities have made funds available to provide lodging to residents who have been displaced.

The River Region United Way is also raising funds to help the community of Flatwood. According to Director Jannah Bailey, 100 percent of the funds will be designated specifically for the Flatwood community. If you would like to give, text FLATWOOD to 41444.

Bailey said the organization wants to ensure the community is supported and made bigger and better.

“We know there are some trying times ahead for these families….. we are here for the long haul,” Bailey said.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said it is working to assist families in Flatwood to file damage assessment claims and find assistance where needed.

“Still a lot of work to do today in terms of cleaning up debris and trying to make sure that we have the insurance coverages in place for those who had insurance,” Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey said. “For those who did not have insurance, we want to get resources available to help them rebuild the structures that they live in.”

The Flatwood community, an unincorporated county area, is part of Sankey’s district.

“Anytime you have this type of devastation, where regardless of where it is, it has an impact. And it had a significant impact on Flatwood because it’s a small community that already had some challenges with infrastructure,” Sankey said. “So we’re concerned about that.”

Sankey said they are working with the Red Cross and the Baptist State Convention to help get people back on their feet.

And despite the tragedy of Wednesday, Commissioner Doug Singleton shared some good news about the father, the lone survivor in the home where the mom and son were killed.

“He’s in stable condition,” Singleton said. “Now he’s got a ways to go, but he’s in stable condition and improvement and fighting. So, that’s the good news today.”

The National Weather Service rated Wednesday’s tornado that touched down in Flatwood had winds as strong as 120 mph, was about 650 yards wide and was on the ground for almost 10 miles.

The National Weather Service is still surveying areas but estimates nearly 30 tornadoes touched down across the state. Other parts of the WSFA 12 News viewing area also reported damage from the storms.

