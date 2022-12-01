Advertise
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Hwy.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Troy Hwy. Wednesday night. Authorities said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes on Troy Hwy. are currently blocked.

No further details about the crash have been released.

