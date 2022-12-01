Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Hwy.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Troy Hwy. Wednesday night. Authorities said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes on Troy Hwy. are currently blocked.

No further details about the crash have been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.