Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rep. Terri Sewell urges federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks

Sewell spoke from the U.S. House Floor on the 67th anniversary of Parks' 1955 arrest.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Thursday marks 67 years since seamstress Rosa Parks stepped aboard a Montgomery bus and rode into history, standing up for equality by refusing to stand from her seat at the request of a white man.

Parks’ actions and subsequent arrest prompted an organized boycott of the bus line and, a year later, the Montgomery Bus Boycott found itself successful in forcing racial integration onboard the transit system.

To mark the occasion, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, a Democrat representing Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, spoke on the Floor of the U.S. House to reflect Parks’ courage. Sewell also took the opportunity to discuss her co-sponsorship of H.R. 5111, the Rosa Parks Day Act, which would make Dec. 1 an annual federal holiday.

“This bill would ensure that her brave sacrifice will live on in American history forever and I urge my colleagues to sign on,” Sewell said. “As we reflect on her courage, let us never forget the power of ordinary Americans to achieve extraordinary social change. In the words of Rosa Parks, I urge you all to ‘never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.’”

Multiple events are scheduled in Alabama Thursday to commemorate Parks’ actions back in 1955.

The Civil Rights icon died in Detroit in 2005 at the age of 92.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
The Montgomery Police Department
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Hwy.

Latest News

The Rundown: Holiday events happening from Dec. 2-4
The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 2-4
A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS: 8 tornados confirmed across central Alabama
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell speaks on the 67th anniversary of Rosa Parks' arrest.
Rep. Terri Sewell urges federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks
Officials hold news conference day after deadly tornado
Officials hold news conference day after deadly tornado