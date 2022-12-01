The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 2-4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - December is here, which mean Christmas is weeks away. We have some events that will get you in the holiday spirit!
The city of Prattville will start the holiday season with their annual Christmas Parade. Marching bands, lights, dancers, candy and more will be there as the parade makes its way through downtown. You can even visit the ice skating rink! An all around great night of holiday fun.
In Elmore county, it’s going to be a “Whoville Christmas” this weekend. Millbrook will celebrate its annual Christmas Festival and Parade beginning at 9 a.m. There will be on stage entertainment, vendors, and more. The parade will start on Main Street at 2 p.m.
You don’t want to miss the Montgomery Zoo on Friday as it transforms into a Winter Wonderland! You can see thousands of lights and festive decorations at the annual Christmas Lights Festival. You can also visit Santa and the Christmas Tree Village. It is a holiday tradition that you have until December 25th to enjoy.
There are many more events happening this weekend to get you feeling festive such as Santa at Eastchase, Selma Christmas Parade, and Auburn Christmas Parade.
Also, for a list of this season’s holiday parades, just click here.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Dec. 2nd:
- Prattville Christmas Parade
- Montgomery Gem & Mineral Society 52nd Annual Show
- Christmas Market at the Goat
- Smiths Station Christmas Tree Lighting
- A Downtown Dickens Christmas
- Christmas Light Festival - Opening Night
- The North Pole Express
- Country Christmas at the Farm at Rocky Top
- Downtown Auburn Holiday Open House
- Scott Bradlee’s postmodern Jukebox
- Snopelika Parade & Tree Lighting
- Food Truck Friday
- Santa at Eastchase
- Opp Christmas Parade
- 17th Annual Interfaith Nativity Exhibit
Saturday, Dec. 3rd:
- Millbrook “A Whoville Christmas” Festival & Parade
- Montgomery Gem & Mineral Society 52nd Annual Show
- Holidays on the Harriott
- 2022 AgDash 5K
- Christmas Market at the Goat
- Santa’s Coming to Town
- Christmas Tree Lighting at Old Baker Farm
- Storybook Farm Holiday Whobilation
- OUR Montgomery Prayer Walk
- Ho Ho Ho Hike & Holiday Celebration
- A Downtown Dickens Christmas
- EAT South Volunteer Saturday
- Christmas Light Festival
- Alice in Wonderland Montgomery
- 3rd Annual Merry Makers Market
- Christmas Open House
- Dadeville Breakfast with Santa
- The North Pole Express
- Craftmas at the Library
- 32nd Annual Spyder’s Toy Run
- Downtown Troy Holiday Market
- Saturdays at the Garden
- 2022 Christmas Market
- Rumble on the Rails
- Jingle Jog 5K Walk & Run
- The Loveliest Village Holiday Fair
- Santa on the Corner
- Country Christmas at the Farm at Rocky Top
- Santa at Eastchase
- Selma Christmas Parade
- 17th Annual Interfaith Nativity Exhibit
Sunday, Dec. 4th:
- Montgomery Gem & Mineral Society 52nd Annual Show
- Holidays on the Harriott
- Christmas Market at the Goat
- The Fab Four at MPAC
- Dadeville Christmas Parade
- Christmas Light Festival
- Auburn Christmas Parade
- The North Pole Express
- Nutcracker in Greenville
- Rumble on the Rails
- Santa on the Corner
- Country Christmas at the Farm at Rocky Top
- Santa at Eastchase
- 17th Annual Interfaith Nativity Exhibit
For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don't see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com.
