The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 2-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - December is here, which mean Christmas is weeks away. We have some events that will get you in the holiday spirit!

The city of Prattville will start the holiday season with their annual Christmas Parade. Marching bands, lights, dancers, candy and more will be there as the parade makes its way through downtown. You can even visit the ice skating rink! An all around great night of holiday fun.

In Elmore county, it’s going to be a “Whoville Christmas” this weekend. Millbrook will celebrate its annual Christmas Festival and Parade beginning at 9 a.m. There will be on stage entertainment, vendors, and more. The parade will start on Main Street at 2 p.m.

You don’t want to miss the Montgomery Zoo on Friday as it transforms into a Winter Wonderland! You can see thousands of lights and festive decorations at the annual Christmas Lights Festival. You can also visit Santa and the Christmas Tree Village. It is a holiday tradition that you have until December 25th to enjoy.

There are many more events happening this weekend to get you feeling festive such as Santa at Eastchase, Selma Christmas Parade, and Auburn Christmas Parade.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

