Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.(KY3)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee.

The 15-year-old girls were found unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived at the facility.

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.

Both got sick and fell unconscious the following morning after taking an undetermined amount of the medication.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 29, while the other was transferred to a children’s hospital in critical condition and later died on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
The Montgomery Police Department
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Hwy.

Latest News

Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
B’ham Police asking public for info. after May 2022 interstate homicide
FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,...
IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says
In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings