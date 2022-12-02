Advertise
2 women convicted for Prattville daycare child abuse; trial set for third

Two suspects in a Prattville daycare child abuse investigation have been convicted. They...
Two suspects in a Prattville daycare child abuse investigation have been convicted. They include Alice Sorrells (Left) and Leah Livingston (Center). A third defendant, Susan Baker (Right), is set to go on trial in the coming weeks.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two of the three women indicted on child abuse charges at a Prattville daycare have been found guilty.

According to Autauga County District Attorney C J Robinson, defendants Alice Sorrells and Leah Livingston were each found guilty on two counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse after the jury deliberated for more than five hours.

The convictions come months after a grand jury indictment. Sorrells and Livingston were accused of physically abusing seven children, all ranging in age between 11 and 15 months, who were enrolled for daycare service at Journey Church of the River Region, located in Prattville.

Investigators said video evidence showed the abuse involved shoving and hitting, among other physical violence. The DA’s office previously said the abuse was physical, not sexual, but called the abuse “bone chilling.”

Bond was revoked for both women immediately following the verdicts.

Sorrells and Livingston face sentencing of between one and 10 years in prison for the Class C felony child abuse convictions. The failure to report convictions, which are misdemeanors, can include fines and jail terms of up to six months. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Susan Baker, the third defendant, is set to go on trial on Feb. 3, 2023.

