Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The suspect has since been identified as Jon-Derius Scott, 21; Marquis McKiethen, 31; and Kallisa Mendenhall, 26.

Investigators say the suspects walked into the Legrande Star gas station on U.S. Highway 331 around 9:15 a.m., robbed the business and then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s deputies chased the suspects into the Montgomery city limits at which point they bailed from their vehicle near Hilldale Drive in the Gibbs Village community.

READ MORE
Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony

Deputies were joined in their search by Montgomery police offices and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

After being taken into custody, the suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking overnight severe weather across the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified
Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case

Latest News

First responders, volunteers helping with tornado recovery
First responders, volunteers helping with tornado recovery
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS: 8 tornadoes confirmed across central Alabama
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Alabama State Troopers, joined the chase on I-65....
Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony