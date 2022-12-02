3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The suspect has since been identified as Jon-Derius Scott, 21; Marquis McKiethen, 31; and Kallisa Mendenhall, 26.

Investigators say the suspects walked into the Legrande Star gas station on U.S. Highway 331 around 9:15 a.m., robbed the business and then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s deputies chased the suspects into the Montgomery city limits at which point they bailed from their vehicle near Hilldale Drive in the Gibbs Village community.

Deputies were joined in their search by Montgomery police offices and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

After being taken into custody, the suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

