ADOC correctional officer resigns after apparent fight with inmate

Elmore Correctional Facility
Elmore Correctional Facility(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections has resigned after an apparent fight between him and an inmate.

A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.

ADOC officials said the incident started when 44-year-old inmate, Jimmy Norman, climbed to the roof of Elmore Correctional Facility’s chapel on September 14. This prompted Officer Ell White and other prison guards to try to remove him.

White resigned from ADOC with an effective date of 10/1/2022.

An ADOC spokesperson said Norman is alive and described his condition as “fine.”

He is serving a 15-year sentence for breaking into cars in Madison County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

