ALDOT projects will include some I-65 lane closures starting Saturday

If you’re planning on traveling Interstate 65 through Lowndes or Butler counties, you’ll need to be aware of intermittent lane closures starting on Saturday.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re planning on traveling Interstate 65 through Lowndes or Butler counties, you’ll need to be aware of intermittent lane closures starting on Saturday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be working on projects that include resurfacing I-65 from north of Pettibone Road to County Road 41 and pavement preservation from County Road 41 to south of Alabama Highway 97.

Commuters are asked to be mindful of people and equipment while traveling through a work zone and expect delays.

